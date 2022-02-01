49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke to reporters on Tuesday and seemed to allude to a potential new destination in the near future.

Garoppolo, who helped San Francisco keep pace with the Rams in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, made a crucial error in the final series of the contest with a chance play in Super Bowl LVI on the line.

Deep in his own territory, Garoppolo shoveled a pass forward while under pressure, and it was intercepted by Rams safety Jordan Fuller, sealing the 20–17 victory for Los Angeles.

Garoppolo said he has been in contact with 49ers general manager John Lynch as the two have discussed the quarterback’s future since the loss.

“I was talking to John the other day about finding the right destination ... I just want to go with a place where they want to win,” Garoppolo said.

The 29-year-old, who was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft and served as Tom Brady’s backup, was traded to San Francisco during the 2017 season. Garoppolo joined a 49ers franchise that was 0–8 at the time of his arrival.

Since becoming the starting quarterback in San Francisco, Garoppolo recorded a 31–14 record while throwing for 11,144 yards, 65 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.

Whether or not Garoppolo will be in a 49ers uniform to start the 2022 season remains to be seen. If his time in San Francisco has ended, the team will now turn its attention to Trey Lance, who threw for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions as a rookie.

“He has a bright future. I wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” Garoppolo said of Lance.

When asked about his future after the game on Sunday, Garoppolo told reporters that he loved the team and wanted to wait to see what the next few weeks offered. On Tuesday, the two-time Super Bowl winner gave what may be his his final statement to 49ers fans as a member of the squad.

“It’s been a hell of a ride, guys, and I love you guys. So, see ya.”

