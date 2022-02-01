Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Bills Promote QB Coach Ken Dorsey to Offensive Coordinator

The Bills announced Tuesday they promoted quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator.

Dorsey, who has also served as Buffalo's passing game coordinator since 2019, will replace newly-hired Giants coach Brian Daboll at the position.

Dorsey, 40, has been instrumental in the development of star quarterback Josh Allen over the last three seasons. He's helped the former first-round pick develop into an All-Pro talent, who recently dazzled in the 2021 postseason.

“I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football,” Allen said of Dorsey. ”Just having a guy in the quarterback room that played the game, was the winningest college quarterback of all time. He was 38-2. He'll never let me forget that. He says it all the time, but just the way he approaches the game. He's competitive. He's smart. He works his a-- off. I appreciate what he's done for me over the course of my career so far.”

SI Recommends

Dorsey joined in the Bills in 2019 after spending five seasons with the Panthers. From 2013–17, he worked as Carolina’s quarterbacks coach, where he help Cam Newton win league MVP in 2015.

Prior to his days on the sidelines, Dorsey was an accomplished quarterback in his own right. A former All-American at Miami, he went onto to play for six seasons in the NFL with the 49ers and the Browns. 

With Dorsey now set to become the new offensive coordinator, the Bills will need to find a new quarterbacks coach. Buffalo is coming off of an 11–6 record and a trip to the AFC divisional round in 2021.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buffalo Bills news, go to Bills Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Burrow playing with the Bengals.
Extra Mustard

Cincy Public Schools Cancel Class for Day After Super Bowl

Win or lose, Cincinnati public school students will have time to process the game.

Maurice Drayton coaching the Packers.
NFL

Report: Packers ST Coordinator Maurice Drayton Won't Return to Team

They had a field goal and punt blocked in their playoff loss to the 49ers.

Jewell Loyd finishing a layup.
Play
WNBA

All-Star Guard Jewell Loyd Reportedly Returning to Storm

She made All-WNBA first-team last season and is looking to replicate that success this year.

op84-850-1-1
NFL

Tom Brady Announces Retirement After 22 Years in NFL: Sports Illustrated’s Complete Coverage

Our look back at the GOAT's historic career and reaction and analysis from his retirement announcement.

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft celebrate a Super Bowl title.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Shares Message for Patriots After Retirement

New England wasn't mentioned at all in his statement, but Brady added a post to his Instagram story about his former team.

caleb-williams-oklahoma
College Football

Caleb Williams Shares Hype Video for Transfer to USC

The video included appearances from Reggie Bush, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

greenwood1
Soccer

Man United's Greenwood Questioned on Suspicion of Threats to Kill

The England international was arrested Sunday on suspicion of rape and assault.

alana-nichols-surfing
Olympics

Multisport Paralympian Alana Nichols Advocates for More

She made history as the first woman to win gold at both the Winter and Summer Games. Now, she wants to see the Paralympics grow even more for women.