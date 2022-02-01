Bills Promote QB Coach Ken Dorsey to Offensive Coordinator

The Bills announced Tuesday they promoted quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator.

Dorsey, who has also served as Buffalo's passing game coordinator since 2019, will replace newly-hired Giants coach Brian Daboll at the position.

Dorsey, 40, has been instrumental in the development of star quarterback Josh Allen over the last three seasons. He's helped the former first-round pick develop into an All-Pro talent, who recently dazzled in the 2021 postseason.

“I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football,” Allen said of Dorsey. ”Just having a guy in the quarterback room that played the game, was the winningest college quarterback of all time. He was 38-2. He'll never let me forget that. He says it all the time, but just the way he approaches the game. He's competitive. He's smart. He works his a-- off. I appreciate what he's done for me over the course of my career so far.”

Dorsey joined in the Bills in 2019 after spending five seasons with the Panthers. From 2013–17, he worked as Carolina’s quarterbacks coach, where he help Cam Newton win league MVP in 2015.

Prior to his days on the sidelines, Dorsey was an accomplished quarterback in his own right. A former All-American at Miami, he went onto to play for six seasons in the NFL with the 49ers and the Browns.

With Dorsey now set to become the new offensive coordinator, the Bills will need to find a new quarterbacks coach. Buffalo is coming off of an 11–6 record and a trip to the AFC divisional round in 2021.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buffalo Bills news, go to Bills Central.