Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark is retiring from football after suffering a spinal-cord injury in training camp last summer, his agent told ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Clar's agent, Alan Herman, told ESPN that Clark would risk paralysis if he continued to play.

“Based on the advice of Dr. Andrew Hecht, a prominent orthopedic surgeon at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, Cameron will not be able to continue to play football for the New York Jets,” Herman said.

The 24-year-old Clark was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in the 2020 NFL draft. He did not appear in a regular season game during his rookie campaign and suffered a surgery during his debut season. Last summer, Clark sustained the spinal-cord injury during an 11-on-11 drill and after being motionless for several minutes was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

Clark had played college football at Charlotte University. While there, he appeared in a school-record 49 games.

