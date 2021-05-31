Will Cameron Clark Emerge as a Starter on the Jets' Offensive Line?

With the regular season a little over three months away, the Jets offensive line still has a lot of question marks.

New York is in good shape with Mekhi Becton and George Fant manning the tackle spots, and rookie guard Alijah Vera-Tucker will make an immediate impact. However, it remains a mystery who will start at the other guard spot Week 1, with no clear frontrunner to land the job.

There is one lineman, though, who has been falling under the radar, but has the talent to establish himself as a consistent starter.

As training camp approaches, fans should keep their eye on 2020 fourth-round pick Cameron Clark.

When Clark was drafted last year, many experts labeled the pick as a steal for Gang Green. The Greensboro, NC native has a wealth of experience in college, playing a school record 49 games for Charlotte. His accomplishments largely went unnoticed at a small school, but he caught the eyes of scouts in a 2019 game against Clemson, performing well against some of the best defensive linemen in college football.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, he has the right build to excel in the NFL.

Unfortunately, injuries during his rookie season prevented him from earning playing time. In September of last year, Clark landed on injured reserve with a knee injury, severely inhibiting his development. When he returned, coaches felt he was not prepared to see the field.

Towards the end of the 2020 campaign, he earned some reps with the first team, but failed to get an opportunity in game action. Nonetheless, it's clear that New York has faith in Clark to produce.

After drafting Vera-Tucker, Joe Douglas and Co. did not select another lineman, despite undoubtedly having some holes to fill in that area. This strategy, coupled with a lack of free-agent signings on the interior of the line, could mean that the Jets front office believes Clark can take over at right guard this fall.

Now healthy after a full season studying the pro game from the sideline, and with a new coaching staff to boot, Clark will undoubtedly get opportunities to prove himself. Look for the 23-year-old to impress coaches and fans alike, asserting himself as a capable NFL starter in 2021.

