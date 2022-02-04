Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Russell Wilson

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Reportedly ‘Wants to Know His Options’ for Potential Trade

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday that he would not rule out a Russell Wilson trade. 

“Russ wants to know his options. I’m not saying he’s definitely going to go, but he wants to look around and see,” Rapoport said. “If you’re Seattle, it’s the same problem they’ve had the last few years, which is even if they get a great offer, even if they get let's say three first-round picks for Russell Wilson, who is going to actually be their quarterback and how quickly could they rebuild? Because Pete Carroll is [going to be] 71, and he's not going to want it to be a full-year rebuild. 

“I wouldn’t rule out a trade, but it has to be a no-brainer and they have to know the answer to the next question as well.”

The longtime Seahawks quarterback has a no trade clause in his contract, meaning he won’t go anywhere without his approval, per Rapoport. 

SI Recommends

It’s a sense of déjà vu almost, giving people vivid reminders of how Wilson’s agent released a list of teams last season the quarterback would reportedly prefer a trade to if a deal happened, which included the Bears, Raiders, Saints and Cowboys

Seattle finished at 7–10 last season as Wilson tallied 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 33-year-old has two years left on a deal that will incur a nearly $80 million cap hit over the remainder of the contract.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, head over to Seahawk Maven. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Biff Busick in the ring at a Beyond Wrestling show
Play
Wrestling

Biff Busick Returns to His Roots With Beyond Wrestling

The man known as Oney Lorcan in NXT is returning to the ring on Friday night.

rob-manfred
MLB

What’s Behind MLB’s Latest Lockout Tactic

Tom Brady points while playing for the Buccaneers
NFL

Look: Tom Brady's Final Record Against Every NFL Team

The quarterback didn't have a losing record against any team in the NFL.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Major League Baseball and the players’ association met Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in the first negotiations between the parties since labor talks broke off Dec. 1.
Play
MLB

The Start of the MLB Regular Season Is in Jeopardy

It may be a mistake to think the baseball calendar will be the pressure point to force an agreement.

Feb 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA

Report: Clippers, Blazers Trade Includes Five Players, Draft Pick

Norman Powell and Robert Covington are headed to L.A. while Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick go to Portland.

Roger Goodell and Dan Snyder
NFL

Independence of NFL’s Washington Investigation in Question

New documents were released by Congress, which were provided by the league.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin
Play
College Football

Bryan Harsin’s Auburn Future Uncertain Amid Scrutiny

As players publicly debate, school leadership was noncommittal.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) drives on LA Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) in the second half at Moda Center.
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Clippers Hit Home Run In Deal With Blazers

In the long-term, Los Angeles may have launched themselves back towards the top of the West after acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington from the Blazers.