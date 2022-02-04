NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday that he would not rule out a Russell Wilson trade.

“Russ wants to know his options. I’m not saying he’s definitely going to go, but he wants to look around and see,” Rapoport said. “If you’re Seattle, it’s the same problem they’ve had the last few years, which is even if they get a great offer, even if they get let's say three first-round picks for Russell Wilson, who is going to actually be their quarterback and how quickly could they rebuild? Because Pete Carroll is [going to be] 71, and he's not going to want it to be a full-year rebuild.

“I wouldn’t rule out a trade, but it has to be a no-brainer and they have to know the answer to the next question as well.”

The longtime Seahawks quarterback has a no trade clause in his contract, meaning he won’t go anywhere without his approval, per Rapoport.

It’s a sense of déjà vu almost, giving people vivid reminders of how Wilson’s agent released a list of teams last season the quarterback would reportedly prefer a trade to if a deal happened, which included the Bears, Raiders, Saints and Cowboys.

Seattle finished at 7–10 last season as Wilson tallied 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 33-year-old has two years left on a deal that will incur a nearly $80 million cap hit over the remainder of the contract.

