The Suite Life of Antonio Brown and Kanye West
Antonio Brown Wants to Buy the Broncos Via Donda Sports

There‘s rarely a dull day regarding former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown's status for the next NFL season is still unknown following his meltdown in January, during which he left the field in the middle of the Bucs' game against the Jets. But, it appears the former wide receiver is looking into different ventures. 

On Thursday, Brown tweeted out saying ”Donda Sports want to buy the @Broncos who with me !”

Donda Sports is the new sports lifestyle brand Brown runs with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Brown posted earlier this week that he is the president of the company after joining in January.

Brown then followed up his initial Broncos tweet with a message to the NFL telling them to call Ye. The two tweets were posted at the same time.

The NFL and the Broncos organization have not commented on Brown's tweets. Earlier this month, the Pat Bowlen Trust announced that it is taking steps to sell the franchise.

Brown has not followed up on his Thursday night tweets. Ye has also not responded to Brown's posts, and the rapper hasn't been active on Twitter since late 2020.

Brown also tweeted earlier this week stating that Donda Sports purchased a Super Bowl LVI suite for Sunday‘s game. He posted the $2 million invoice as evidence of his purchase.

