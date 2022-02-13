Skip to main content
Joe Biden Addresses NFL's Lack of Hiring Diverse Coaches

In an interview with NBC's Lester Holt, President Joe Biden addressed the NFL's lack of diverse coaches. He also weighed in on Sunday's Super Bowl. 

“I think it should be held to a reasonable standard,” Biden said when asked what standards should the NFL be held in terms of diversity. “And, you know, the commissioner pointed out, they haven't lived up to what they committed to, they haven’t lived up to being open about hiring more minorities to run teams, and whether or not, you know, Goodell says they're gonna take a look at what, whether they can meet the standard.”

Biden is referring to commissioner Roger Goodell's comments on Wednesday where he said the NFL “fell short ... by a lot” on hiring Black and minority coaches. His comments followed former Dolphins coach Brian Flores's lawsuit against the league, three franchises and unidentified individuals, alleging discrimination and racism in hiring practices.

“The whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color, as well as so diverse, that there's not enough African American qualified coaches to quote, ‘to manage,’ these NFL teams, it just seems to me that it's a standard that they'd want to live up to. I don't know if there's not a requirement of law, but it's a requirement I think of some just generic decency.”

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals, Biden added that's a fan of Joe Burrow, but “Los Angeles is gonna be hard to beat.”

