The Hurry-Up: Super Bowl LVI Breakdown with Albert Breer & Sage Rosenfels
Report: Packers Looking to Keep Aaron Rodgers for 2022 Season

One of the biggest questions this NFL offseason remains: Where will Aaron Rodgers end up?

According to reports from NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport and ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, Rodgers might be staying put with the Packers.

After winning his fourth NFL MVP award this week, Rodgers admitted that he will be considering his options for the next few weeks before making a decision about where he‘ll be next season.

“I've had good conversations with Green Bay, and I'll do some contemplating and make a decision here pretty quick,” Rodgers said.

Per Rapoport, Rodgers' relationship with the organization is in a positive spot, particularly relative to the drama that ensued last offseason. And Schefter reported that Green Bay is preparing to go as close to the salary cap as possible to keep Rodgers on the team. A new deal could make Rodgers the highest paid quarterback in the league.

The Packers adjusted Rodgers‘ contract last summer, which cut off the final year of his deal, so he is set to be a free agent after the 2022 season. Rodgers and the team also reached a verbal agreement that he could be traded to a mutually agreed upon destination.

Will Rodgers spend another season in Green Bay? The NFL world will have to wait and see.

