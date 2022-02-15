Eli Manning addressed the ManningCast‘s future on ESPN‘s Monday Night Football in an interview with Axios on Tuesday. Manning put to rest any rumors that the two brothers had plans of not continuing the beloved broadcast.

In the last year, Peyton Manning has been reported to be interested in joining an ownership group to take over the Broncos, his former team. But the younger Manning brother said the two are committed to the ManningCast.

“I have talked to him about this,” Eli said on his brother.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced an extension to keep the ManningCast on Monday Night Football through the 2024 season. The younger Manning said that showed their commitment to the broadcast.

“That shows that we are enjoying this; we're committed to it; and hopefully, we'll continue to do it for a while,” he said, per Axios.

The ManningCast won the hearts of sports fans everywhere with its star-studded guests that included celebrities, NFL players and some NFL legends in 2021. Eli Manning pulled the curtain back on Tuesday, explaining that ahead of an MNF broadcast, he'll reach out to staff or players on either team appearing in a given week. Additionally, he'll even reach out to local reporters.

“A lot of times, I'll talk to the beat writer for the team and get someone who's been there the whole time, [who] kind of knows some scoop, and I'll have some questions for them,” he told Axios.

