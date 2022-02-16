Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald at Rams Super Bowl Parade: ‘We Can Bring The Super Team Back’

Before Sunday's Super Bowl win over the Bengals, Aaron Donald's NFL future began to become a major storyline after Rodney Harrison said that Donald told him he might call it a career if they won the Lombardi Trophy. During Wednesday's Super Bowl parade, Donald didn't sound like someone who was retiring. 

Get SI's Rams Super Bowl Champions Commemorative Issue Here

After coach Sean McVay chanted “run it back” several times, Donald took the stage in front of the Los Angeles crowd. 

“We built a super team, we can bring the super team back, why not run it back? We can be world champs again,” Donald said while raising the Lombardi Trophy. 

SI Recommends

Rams coach Sean McVay's desire to continue coaching longterm was a topic of conversation as well. He was asked if he would return to the Rams next season, and he said, “We'll see” after Sunday's win. But the youngest coach to ever win a Super Bowl doesn't sound like he's going anywhere either.  

The Rams will look to run it back by the sounds of things. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Rams news, head over to Rams Digest

YOU MAY LIKE

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) guards Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Play
Betting

NBA Rookie of the Year Future Odds: Evan Mobley Leads the Way

Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley's strong production on a contending team has made him the heavy betting favorite to be the NBA's Rookie of the Year

Matthew-Stafford
Extra Mustard

Matthew Stafford Drinks Bottle of 1942 Tequila at Rams Parade

The Rams quarterback enjoyed the celebration of his team‘s Super Bowl win

Atletico Madrid loses to Levante
Soccer

Atlético Madrid Hits New Low With Defeat to Last-Place Levante

The lost season continues for the reigning Spanish league champions.

Brenden Aaronson assists on a goal vs. Bayern Munich
Soccer

USMNT's Aaronson Assists on Goal vs. Bayern in UCL

Brenden Aaronson was active early and often in his first match in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage.

Gabrielle Union
Soccer

Gabrielle Union, Three-Year-Old Daughter Invest in Angel City FC

The club added more celebrities to its already star-studded ownership group.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) drives past Brooklyn Nets' James Johnson (16) as Cam Thomas (24) watches during the first half.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Proposes ‘Joint Parade’ for Rams, Dodgers, Lakers

He believes the ‘city of champions’ needs a joint parade to honor its teams.

Rams Super Bowl parade in Los Angeles.
Play
Extra Mustard

Rams Super Bowl Parade Route is Just Over a Mile

The parade in Los Angeles is certainly not the longest that the sports world has seen.

Rams general manager Les Snead on the sidelines prior to the game against the Cardinals.
Play
Extra Mustard

Les Snead Wears Shirt With His Own Meme to SB Parade

The meme pokes some fun at the Rams and their willingness to trade draft picks.