Before Sunday's Super Bowl win over the Bengals, Aaron Donald's NFL future began to become a major storyline after Rodney Harrison said that Donald told him he might call it a career if they won the Lombardi Trophy. During Wednesday's Super Bowl parade, Donald didn't sound like someone who was retiring.

After coach Sean McVay chanted “run it back” several times, Donald took the stage in front of the Los Angeles crowd.

“We built a super team, we can bring the super team back, why not run it back? We can be world champs again,” Donald said while raising the Lombardi Trophy.

Rams coach Sean McVay's desire to continue coaching longterm was a topic of conversation as well. He was asked if he would return to the Rams next season, and he said, “We'll see” after Sunday's win. But the youngest coach to ever win a Super Bowl doesn't sound like he's going anywhere either.

The Rams will look to run it back by the sounds of things.

