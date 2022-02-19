The NFL will put prospects in a ‘bubble’ during next month‘s scouting combine in order to try to protect players from COVID-19, according to a league-published memo that was furnished to prospects on Saturday.

“Players will be restricted to secure Combine venues during their entire time in Indianapolis for protection,” the memo read.

“Players who violate this policy at any time will be disqualified from further participation and sent home. Players will have the opportunity to invite one medial support person to assist them during the event. If approved, this individual will be allowed access to a specific location inside a secure Combine venue to meet with the player when his schedule allows,” the memo continued.

Any individuals with access to players, including medical support personnel, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and boosted, if eligible, to attend the combine.

The 2022 NFL scouting combine is set to run from March 1–7 in Indianapolis.

