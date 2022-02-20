Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Charley Taylor, Hall of Famer and Washington WR, Dies at 80

Nov 26, 1967; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington receiver Charley Taylor (42) on the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Charley Taylor died on Saturday at 80 years old, the Washington Commanders announced. 

The star wide receiver and running back was selected No. 3 in the 1964 draft and spent 14 years of his professional career with the franchise. He led Washington to its first Super Bowl appearance. 

The owners of the team released a statement about Taylor's death.

SI Recommends

“He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach,” Dan and Tanya Snyder said, in part. “Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Patricia and the entire Taylor family during this time.”

Taylor served as a running back and defensive end for Arizona State, tallying nearly 2,000 total yards and 25 touchdowns during his collegiate career. He went on to be an eight-time Pro Bowler, snagging a First Team All-Pro selection in 1967. He retired as the league's all-time leader in receptions.

It was not until 1984 when Taylor was added to the Hall of Fame.

More NFL Coverage:

MMQB Mock Draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett Is QB1
How the Rams Got Away, Found One Another, Then Found a Way
Matthew Stafford Rewrote His Story With a Super Bowl Season
GamePlan: Which NFL Trends From 2022 Will Continue?

YOU MAY LIKE

Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania
Wrestling

Bianca Belair’s Elimination Chamber Win Sets Up WrestleMania Return

Bianca Belair says she’s ”going all out to beat Becky Lynch” in her revenge match after losing in only 26 seconds last August at SummerSlam.

By Justin Barrasso
LeBron James with sons Bronny and Bryce James.
NBA

LeBron: ‘Door Not Closed’ on Return to Cleveland

The Lakers star did not close the door on a potential return to the Cavaliers. He’s a free agent after next season.

By Mike McDaniel
LeBron James Bronny James
NBA

LeBron Makes Declaration About Playing With His Son, Bronny

The Lakers star confirmed he wants to play with his son before he retires from the NBA.

By Daniel Chavkin
Nov 3, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Great Britain celebrates winning his sixth world championship after the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Racing

Lewis Hamilton Confirms Return, Debunks Retirement Rumors

Mercedes’s 2022 car launch on Friday marked Hamilton’s first media appearance since the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) dribbles towards Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena.
College Basketball

Florida MBB Upsets No. 2 Auburn to Boost Tournament Hopes

Auburn has not won in Gainesville since 1996.

By Mike McDaniel
In this June 7, 2013, photo, Michael Andretti, left, and his father, Mario Andretti, pose for a photo following a news conference at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas
Racing

Michael Andretti Applies to Field Formula One Team in 2024

Mario Andretti revealed on social media that his son applied to FIA and the entry checks all the boxes.

By Madeline Coleman
Naomi-Osaka
Extra Mustard

Naomi Osaka ‘Regrets’ Her Time at Tokyo Olympics

The tennis star plans to make the most of her experiences moving forward

By Madison Williams
Harry Kane celebrates goal for Tottenham against Manchester City.
Soccer

Harry Kane, Tottenham Stun Manchester City

Manchester City hadn’t dropped a Premier League game since October.

By Associated Press