Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Tom Brady

Sources: Aspects of Buccaneers Program Frustrated Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s stint in Tampa seemed like a match made in heaven for much of the last two years, and it did result in a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the Buccaneers. But Brady evidently had his gripes with the organization before announcing his retirement on Feb. 1.

Sources told The MMQB's Albert Breer that there were aspects of the Buccaneers’ organization that frustrated Brady. It's unclear whether Brady had any gripes with Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians in particular.

Moving to Tampa was quite a culture shock for Brady coming from the tight-run ship of the Patriots with Bill Belichick at the helm. After last season’s Super Bowl win, Arians opened up about how he would let Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who also played only for the Patriots during his career, take days off if needed. Such a schedule was not allowed in New England. 

SI Recommends

“You’ve got to be super involved as a coach, but with [Brady] it’s not about X’s and O’s,” Arians said in 2021. “It’s making sure he’s comfortable and feels good about the game plan and workweek. He’d text me and say, ‘Do you mind if I don’t throw Wednesday?’ I was like, “Yeah, I don’t care.’ … I’d ask him, ‘Do you want to take mental reps or do you just want to sit back?’ He’d say, ‘I just need to sit back.’ And we did that two or three times during the season.”

It's unclear what exactly within the organization frustrated the seven-time Super Bowl champion, though his time in Tampa appears to be over. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Rich Eisen emcees the SoFi Stadium opening ceremonies.
Extra Mustard

Michigan Alum Rich Eisen Discusses Juwan Howard Incident

The longtime television analyst gave his take on Michigan coach Juwan Howard’s altercation with a Wisconsin assistant on Sunday.

By Mike McDaniel
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo
College Basketball

Tom Izzo Comments on Fight at End of Michigan vs. Wisconsin

He expressed disappointment at the altercation between Juwan Howard and Greg Gard.

By Nick Selbe
Kim Mulkey on the sidelines for LSU.
College Basketball

South Carolina Leads Women’s AP Poll, LSU Enters Top 10

South Carolina remains the top-ranked team in the nation.

By Associated Press
Goran Dragić with attempting a layup.
NBA

Report: Goran Dragić to Sign Contract With Nets

He hasn't played since Nov. 13 due to personal reasons.

By Joseph Salvador
xfl pylon
NFL

NFL, XFL Agree to Partnership on Rules, Equipment Innovations

The XFL will reportedly be a “petri dish” for the NFL to experiment new rules and equipment when it returns in 2023.

By Nick Selbe
Wisconsin and Michigan players get into a scuffle
College Basketball

Forde Minutes: Ending the Handshake Line Is Not the Answer

Plus, a closer look at teams streaking and skidding; six impactful freshmen; a big looming Saturday slate and more.

By Pat Forde
Appie Nouri suffered cardiac arrest during Ajax preseason in 2017
Soccer

Ajax Reaches Settlement With Nouri Family

Ajax had previously acknowledged its inadequate immediate medical response after Abdelhak Nouri suffered cardiac arrest in a 2017 preseason friendly.

By Associated Press
chet-holmgren-gonzaga
College Basketball

Gonzaga Stays at No. 1 in Men’s AP Poll, Auburn Drops to No. 3

Gonzaga remains the nation’s top team after securing its 10th straight West Coast Conference title.

By Associated Press