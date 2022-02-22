Skip to main content
Chiefs Release Anthony Hitchens Ahead of Free Agency

Less than a month away from NFL free agency, the Chiefs have parted ways with linebacker Anthony Hitchens, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hitchens, 29, has spent the last four seasons with Kansas City after signing with the team on a five-year, $45 million deal in 2018. He started 59 games for the team over the past four years, leading the team in tackles in 2018 and '19, a run that included a career-best 135 tackles in 2018.

“When I first became General Manager, one of the first moves I wanted to make was to bring in Anthony Hitchens from Dallas,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “We knew how intelligent, hard working and consistent he was as a player, and we knew he'd become a selfless leader. He was that and more. He has all the intangibles and was an integral piece in our franchise winning a Super Bowl title. We appreciate everything he's done for the organization and wish him the best as he continues his career.”

Hitchens began his career with the Cowboys after being drafted by Dallas in the fourth round in 2014 out of Iowa. He was a team captain with Kansas City last season.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” coach Andy Reid said. “He's as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”

