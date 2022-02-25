Things between Arizona and Kyler Murray reportedly are moving in the right direction after a period of drama and reports of immaturity from the team's star quarterback, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

On Thursday, Slater reported that “everything is copacetic” between the franchise and the Cardinals quarterback as the two parties seek to exercise Murray’s fifth-year option or agree to terms on a long-term deal. Currently, the 24-year-old has one year remaining on his rookie contract.

Slater’s report comes more than a week after Murray released a statement on social media following him erasing his Instagram page after the 2022 Pro Bowl on Feb. 6 and reports that Murray was being regarded as immature and lacking leadership.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me and to win championships. All of this nonsense is not what I‘m about, never has been, never will be,” Murray wrote in his note posted on Twitter. “Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go.

“Love me or hate me but I'm going to continue to grow and get better.”

Despite the reports of rift between Murray and Arizona, the Cardinals plans have not changed to ensure that Murray remains with the franchise. On the day of Super Bowl LVI, the team released a statement saying it looked forward seeing the continued growth of Murray with the franchise.

“We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he's been in the league,” the statement read. “We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

During a Friday radio appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7, team owner Michael Bidwill said he has had “good conversations nonstop” with the quarterback.

Murray finished the 2021 season earning his second Pro Bowl honors and a third consecutive season with more than 3,700 passing yards and 24 or more total touchdowns.

