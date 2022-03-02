Giants Release Veteran Running Back Devontae Booker

The Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker, according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

Booker signed a two-year deal with the Giants in March 2021. By releasing him, New York will create $2.1 million in cap space, but will leave behind $1 million in dead money.

Booker, 29, ended last season tied with Saquon Barkley as the team’s leading rushers. In his first year with the Giants, he played in 16 games and took 145 carries for 593 yards and two touchdowns. He also made 40 receptions for 268 yards and a receiving score.

Booker previously spent four seasons with the Broncos and one with the Raiders. During his six years in the NFL, he’s racked up 2,119 rushing yards, 1,224 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns.

With Booker now on his way out of New York, Barkley is once again the clear feature back on the Giants roster. Unfortunately, the former No. 2 pick has battled injuries in recent years which have greatly limited his on-field production.

Earlier this week, new franchise general manager Joe Schoen didn’t rule out a potential trade involving Barkley, making clear that just about any move is on the table for the organization this offseason.

“We’re still working through that, but I’m open to everything,” Schoen said, via ESPN. “Like whether it’s trading player for player; I’ll listen to anybody. If it’s trading a couple players—I’m not going to say the entire roster, [that] we’re open for business on the entire roster. But if anyone is going to call and they're interested in any of our players. I’m certainly going to listen.”

The Giants finished with a 4–13 record in 2021 and last in the NFC East. Joe Judge was fired after just two years as the franchise’s coach and replaced with former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

