Aaron Rodgers, Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock

Report: Broncos ‘All-in’ on Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

The Broncos have yet to rule Aaron Rodgers out of their plans heading into next season.

Denver is reportedly “all-in” on its pursuit of the Packers quarterback, and is prepared to do “what's necessary on the contract front" in order to acquire the reigning MVP’s services, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Sunday’s news comes two days after the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers, 38, is “truly torn” about where he wants to play in 2022, though many around the league expect him to return to Green Bay for his age-39 season.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said last month the team will not entertain trade offers unless Rodgers decides to leave. Denver is considered to be a front-runner for the future Hall-of-Famer if he ultimately opts for a change of scenery.

In addition to the Broncos, Fowler listed the Steelers as another team to keep an eye on in the Rodgers sweepstakes. Still in search of a QB1 following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, Pittsburgh is not “considered a major player,” per Fowler, but remains “on the periphery” for the time being.

Rodgers is set to account for a $47 million cap hit in 2022, which would be a hefty price for the cap-strapped Packers to accommodate. Green Bay is nearly $30 million over the cap, per Spotrac, and has a number of free agents, including star receiver Davante Adams.

As the clock ticks toward the start of the new league year on March 16, another important deadline for the Packers to consider is Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline. Rodgers previously stated he would like to make a decision on his future by March 8 out of respect for Adams, whom the Packers will likely tag in hopes of working on a long-term deal.

Adding Rodgers would be a quite a coup for the Broncos after rotating Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock under center throughout the 2021 campaign. Denver finished the year with a 7—10 record, its fifth consecutive losing season since finishing 9—7 a year after winning Super Bowl 50.

More NFL Coverage:

Aaron RodgersTeddy BridgewaterDrew Lock

