Report: Amazon Pursuing Kirk Herbstreit for ‘Thursday Night Football’ Package

 Amazon is eyeing ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit for its new Thursday Night Football package, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post

Herbstreit, one of the biggest name’s in college football broadcasting, makes around $6 million per year with his current contract with ESPN.  This includes his presence on College GameDay and as the color commentator for ESPN’s college football game of the week.

Per the New York Post, language in Herbstreit’s current contract with ESPN could allow him to cover NFL games for another entity while continuing his college football coverage at ESPN.  

However, ESPN and Amazon have been very competitive with one another this offseason in regard to the rights of big-name media free agents. Amazon was once seen as the frontrunner for former Fox lead NFL analyst Troy Aikman, who ultimately signed with ESPN to become an analyst on Monday Night Football

Herbstreit has previously expressed a desire to cover more NFL games, which he has done periodically for ESPN over the last few seasons. If Herbstreit does end up signing a deal with Amazon for Thursday Night Football, ESPN would still be interested in possibly using Herbstreit in some of their current NFL coverage.

Amazon has been aiming high this offseason, as they have been active in talks with former NBC Sunday Night Football announcer Al Michaels. Michaels reportedly would only sign with Amazon if he had an experienced color commentator, and Herbstreit could certainly fit the bill. 

A potential match between Amazon and Herbstreit could have sweeping ramifications in the media space. Can Amazon land Michaels after signing Herbstreit? Would ESPN approve of the arrangement with Amazon? 

Time will tell.

