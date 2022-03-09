Skip to main content
Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo

Report: Colts Expected to Go After 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo After Carson Wentz Trade

With Indianapolis reportedly trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Commanders, the Colts are back in an all-too-familiar position of searching for a new quarterback. According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Colts are expected to target 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. 

The 30-year-old, who is expected to be traded this month, underwent right shoulder surgery on Tuesday that will sideline him until the summer.

While the surgery is not expected to impact his trade status, if all goes as planned, Garoppolo will begin throwing the football again around July 4 and will be available to work with his new staff if traded. 

Garoppolo’s cap number is just shy of $27 million. If the Colts were able to strike a deal after clearing Wentz’s contact, it would essentially be a one–for–one situation, according to Stephen Holder of The Athletic

Garoppolo has played in San Francisco for five seasons. The peak of his tenure with the franchise happened during the 2019 season when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. In that game, he threw one touchdown and two interceptions in a loss to the Chiefs.

During the 2021 season, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. San Francisco finished 10–7 and lost in the NFC championship game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams.

