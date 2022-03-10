Report: Bears, Chargers Finalizing Khalil Mack Trade

2016 NFL defensive player of the year Khalil Mack is set to be on the move once again. According to multiple reports, the Bears will deal the star defensive end to the Chargers, where he’ll join Joey Bosa to form an impressive pass-rush tandem.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round NFL draft pick and a sixth-round 2023 pick for Mack.

Mack, the No. 5 pick by the Raiders in the 2014 draft, has put together an impressive career, with three first-team and one second-team All-Pro selections, along with six straight Pro Bowl nods from 2015 to ’20. He was also selected as a member of the NFL 2010s all-decade team.

The trade reunites Mack with Brandon Staley, the Bears’ outside linebackers coach from 2017 to ’18. He took over as Chargers head coach in 2021.

A foot injury limited Mack to just seven games in 2021, the first time he missed more than two games in an NFL season. He had 19 total tackles and six sacks in those seven games.

Through 117 career games, Mack has recorded 76.5 sacks, including a career-high 15 with the Raiders in 2015.

More NFL Coverage: