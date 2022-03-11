Legendary sports broadcaster Joe Buck is leaving Fox after nearly three decades with the network and will join ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

While Buck’s deal has yet to be formally announced, his wife Michelle Beisner-Buck confirmed the news on her personal Instagram page on Friday.

“Ohhhhhh Emmmmmm Geeeeee!!! Welcome to the [ESPN NFL] Fam, Fam!!!!!!! I love you so much [Joe buck] - Insanely proud and excited that you and [Troy Aikman] are OFFICIALLY the voices of Monday Night Football!!!!” Beisner-Buck wrote.

“ … Forever grateful to [Fox] and the almost 30 years Joe spent there. Change is hard, but change is good. This change is also historic. There is no one better than Joe and Try calling NFL games, and I am so thrilled that they get to continue doing what they do best, TOGETHER.”

Buck will now rejoin his broadcast partner Troy Aikman, who left Fox for ESPN at the end of the NFL season.

Beisner-Buck is currently a features reporter for Monday Night Football, and her husband will now join her as a co-worker for the NFL coverage at ESPN.

