Report: Mitch Trubisky Signs with the Steelers, Browns Release Jarvis Landry, and Zach Ertz Gets an Extension with the Cardinals
Colts Announce Reggie Wayne Will Join Staff As Receivers Coach

The Colts announced its 2022 coaching staff on Monday, and there’s a surprise name on the list making his NFL coaching debut. 

Former Colts receiver and Super Bowl champion Reggie Wayne will be joining the team’s coaching staff as a receivers coach. Wayne officially retired from the NFL in January 2016 after spending almost his entire career in Indianapolis. 

Wayne, 43, was drafted by the Colts in 2001 and spent 14 years in Indianapolis. He appeared in six Pro Bowls and was a key cog in the offense that won Super Bowl XLI. He was one of Peyton Manning’s favorite weapons and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2007. 

After a legendary career in Indianapolis, the Colts did not resign Wayne in 2015 and he elected to join the Patriots but eventually requested to be released before ever appearing in a game. After not playing the season, he officially announced his retirement. 

Wayne was inducted into the Colts’s ring of honor in 2018. 

For more Colts news, head over to Horseshoe Huddle

