Report: Cowboys Interested in Rams Linebacker Von Miller

The Cowboys are reportedly interested in Rams outside linebacker Von Miller, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Miller has a home close to the team’s facility. According to Slater, the Cowboys are pursuing Miller and are doing “their due diligence.”

This news comes after former Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory signed with the Broncos after initially reportedly agreeing to terms with Dallas, according to Denver’s Altitude Sports’s Vic Lombardi.

The 32-year-old helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI after previously playing in Denver. Miller, who will turn 33 in 11 days, recored five sacks in eight games with Los Angeles during the regular season and added four more during the Rams’ postseason run.

Los Angeles is working to re-sign the three-time All-Pro. Nearly a week ago, the eight-time Pro Bowler said that he wanted to figure things out with the Rams before exploring free agency, according to USA Today Sports’s Josina Anderson.

“I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they’ve been real good to me,” Miller reportedly told Anderson. “On the slim chance that can’t happen, then I’ll explore all my options.”

NFL free agency officially starts on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

