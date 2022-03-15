Sources: 49ers Will Not Meet With Deshaun Watson

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

As trade rumors swirl regarding Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson, one team reportedly linked to the 26-year-old has officially been debunked.

On Tuesday, a rumor surfaced that the 49ers were going to meet with Watson. Almost immediately, sports reporters from across the industry refuted the claims.

“I’m told the Niners are not meeting with Deshaun Watson, fyi,” The MMQB‘s Albert Breer tweeted on Tuesday.

San Francisco may have quarterback questions that need addressing going into the 2022 season, but the answer will not be Watson. Current QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been with the 49ers since ’17, when he was traded from the Patriots. He started every game for San Francisco in ’19 and led the team to a Super Bowl LIV appearance against the Chiefs.

In February, two days after the 49ers lost to Rams in the NFC title game, Garoppolo alluded to a possible new destination ahead of the upcoming season.

With an uncertain future for the 30-year-old, the 49ers will look to North Dakota State standout Trey Lance, whom they drafted with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in January that San Francisco was committed to Lance as its future quarterback.

Lance threw for 603 yards on 41 of 71 attempts in 2021. He tallied five touchdowns on two interceptions and rushed for 168 yards and one touchdown.

The erroneous report comes as Watson trade rumors engulf the league. The Falcons, Browns, Saints and Panthers are all in talks with Houston regarding the quarterback. Houston reportedly blocked the Colts from speaking with Watson to keep him out of the AFC South.

According to Rapoport, the quarterback met with Carolina and New Orleans on Monday. Watson is slated to meet with Cleveland on Tuesday and has a meeting with Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Panthers and Saints reportedly made offers to Houston for Watson on Sunday. A decision on the quarterback’s next team will likely come Wednesday, per Rapoport, with the NFL insider saying the Saints “stood out.”

The quarterback still faces 22 active civil complaints alleging sexual assault and misconduct. On Friday, a grand jury in Harris County returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against Watson. A prosecutor said they would not pursue charges.

Watson is in the process of being deposed in the civil complaints against him. The same day the grand jury returned the bills, the quarterback invoked his Fifth Amendment right while being deposed in the civil proceedings. On Tuesday, the quarterback will be deposed again for two more civil complaints and will answer questions under oath, according to Marcelino Benito of KHOU 11.

Watson’s civil complaints contain graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault. The complaints range in detail, with descriptions that include the quarterback exposing himself to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

The NFL’s investigation into Watson violating the league’s personal conduct policy is still ongoing, with the possibility of suspension still looming.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage: