Report: Jets Land Former Bengals TE CJ Uzomah On Three-Year, $24 Million Deal

The Jets have secured a security blanket for second-year QB Zach Wilson.

New York is signing former Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah to a three-year deal worth $24 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. 

A fifth-round pick by the Bengals in 2015, Uzomah enjoyed a career year in 2021, three years after emerging as a full-time starter. The 29-year-old served as a go-target for NFL Comeback Player of the Year Joe Burrow after pulling off a significant comeback of his own.

After missing all but two games in 2020 due to a torn Achilles, Uzomah recorded career highs across the board: 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns in 16 starts. He also started all four of Cincinnati’s postseason games, and contributed 15 receptions for 146 yards and a score.

Uzomah became a favorite of Who Dey Nation during Cincy’s thrilling playoff run. His MCL injury in the Bengals’ AFC title game win was a big storyline entering Super Bowl LVI against the Rams, but Uzomah managed to make it back in time and contribute two catches for 11 yards in a 23–20 loss at SoFi Stadium.

In New York, Uzomah will be asked to provide the Jets’ young QB with the same type of support he gave Burrow a year ago as the club continues its rebuild under head coach Robert Saleh.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Jets news, head over to Jets Country

