Look: Dick Vitale Reveals Men’s Final Four, National Champion Picks on Whiteboard

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has dealt with unfortunate health circumstances throughout the college basketball season, as the legendary basketball announcer has been in the middle of a cancer fight and a separate issue affecting his vocal cords.

Vitale announced earlier this week that his cancer was in remission following multiple chemotherapy treatments, but a recent surgery to remove lesions on his vocal cords put him on voice rest.

While he may not be able to speak at the moment, there was nothing that was going to keep Vitale from revealing his Final Four and national championship picks after the NCAA men’s tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday evening.

Vitale used a whiteboard to reveal his “VBDI” (Vitale Bald Dome Index) final four and national championship game selections.

Dickie V has No. 1 seed Gonzaga coming out of the West region to take on No. 2 seed Kentucky out of the East region. He also has No. 3 seed Tennessee winning the South region and taking on No. 5 seed Iowa from the Midwest.

Vitale has Kentucky advancing over Gonzaga and Iowa advancing over Tennessee, with the Wildcats defeating the Hawkeyes in the national championship game.

The full 2022 NCAA men’s tournament bracket can be found here.

