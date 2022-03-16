Breshad Perriman has had a pair of recent stints with the Buccaneers, having a breakout season with the team in 2019, and returning for six games in ’21. It appears that he’ll extend his time in Tampa this go-around, days after Tom Brady’s sudden unretirement.

Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Perriman is returning to the Buccaneers on a one-year deal for the ’22 season.

Perriman, a ’15 first-round pick out of UCF, has had a meandering NFL career. His ’19 season with Tampa remains the best of his career. He caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs.

After 12 games with the Jets in ’20, Perriman bounced around to the Lions and Bears without playing a game. After being waived by Chicago, he signed back with Tampa Bay, catching 11 passes for 167 yards and a very notable touchdown. The 58-yard overtime walk-off score against the Bills was the 700th of Brady’s career.

