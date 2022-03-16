It appears that Commanders running back J.D. McKissic had a change of heart on where he wanted to play next season. McKissic, who reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $7 million with the Bills on Tuesday, made a decision to remain with Washington on Wednesday for the same price, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Commanders initially didn’t offer McKissic a deal until he agreed to one in Buffalo, according to his agents Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy. Per Schefter, when McKissic heard the Commanders were willing to match his Bills’ offer, he decided that he did not want to leave Washington.

Before Tuesday’s report of him signing a deal with Buffalo, McKissic had previously stated that he wanted to remain with the Commanders in January. According to The Washington Post, in addition to McKissic’s desire, the Commanders publicly expressed interest in keeping the running back on the team.

McKissic entered the league as an undrafted wide receiver from Arkansas State and signed with the Falcons in 2016. However, he jumped to the Seahawks where he became a running back and eventually made a stop in Detroit before coming to the WFT in 2020.

In his first season with the Commanders, he recorded multiple career highs while carrying the ball 85 times for 365 yards and a touchdown while recording 80 receptions for 589 yards and two touchdowns. Per the Post, only two other running backs—the Saints’ Alvin Kamara and the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler—had more catches (123), receiving yards (986) and first-down receptions (47) than ­McKissic the past two seasons.

In 11 games last season, McKissic rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns while catching 43 passes for 397 yards and two touchdowns.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Washington Football.