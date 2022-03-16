Skip to main content
Report: Mitch Trubisky Signs with the Steelers, Browns Release Jarvis Landry, and Zach Ertz Gets an Extension with the Cardinals
The Entire 2022 NFL Draft Order Is Now Officially Set

The 2022 NFL draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28 at the Raiders’ home, Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. On Wednesday, the NFL released the full seven-round draft order, from pick No. 1 through the Mr. Irrelevant slot, pick No. 262.

The first-round order has been in place since the Super Bowl. The Rams’ win means the Lions will pick again at the bottom of the first-round, after taking L.A.’s first round selection in the Matthew Stafford trade.

Here is the full first-round draft order:

  1. Jaguars (3–14)
  2. Lions (3-13-1)
  3. Texans (4–13)
  4. Jets (4–13)
  5. Giants (4–13)
  6. Panthers (5–11)
  7. Giants (4–13), pick from Bears
  8. Falcons (7–10)
  9. Broncos (7–10)
  10. Jets (4–13), pick from Seahawks
  11. Washington (7–10)
  12. Vikings (8–9)
  13. Browns (8–9)
  14. Ravens (8–9)
  15. Eagles (9–8), pick from Dolphins
  16. Eagles (9–8), pick from Colts
  17. Chargers (9–8)
  18. Saints (9–8)
  19. Eagles (9–8)
  20. Steelers (9-7-1)
  21. Patriots (10–7)
  22. Raiders (10–7)
  23. Cardinals (11–6)
  24. Cowboys (12–5)
  25. Bills (11–6)
  26. Titans (12–5)
  27. Buccaneers (13–4)
  28. Packers (13–4)
  29. Dolphins (10–7), pick from 49ers
  30. Chiefs (12–5)
  31. Bengals (10-7)
  32. Lions (3-13-1), pick from Rams

The draft order does not yet reflect the pending trade of Russell Wilson to the Broncos, which will give the Seahawks the No. 9 pick in the first round, one spot ahead of a pick sent to the Jets in the Jamal Adams trade.

The Bears (No. 39), Colts (No. 47) and 49ers (No. 61) each have their first picks of the draft in the second round, after trading their first-rounders away. The Rams won’t pick until the 40th pick of the third round, a compensatory selection at No. 104 overall. The team’s second and third round picks are heading to the Broncos in the Von Miller deal.

Jacksonville will have a chance to dominate this draft. On top of having the No. 1 overall pick for the second straight season (after selecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021), the Jaguars have the most selections in the ’22 draft, with 12. 

The Bears currently have the fewest picks with five, though they will add a second-rounder via the Khalil Mack trade with the Chargers. The Panthers, Seahawks, Commanders and Patriots also have six picks each, as of Wednesday.

