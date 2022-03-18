Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

As reports surface of Deshaun Watson finding a new home with the Browns, the former Houston quarterback confirmed on his Instagram page that he is headed to Cleveland.

“Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!! #DawgPound Ready To Work!” Watson posted.

Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause for Cleveland, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news comes after the Browns previously stated they were out of the running to secure the quarterback.

While many thought Watson would end up with Atlanta or New Orleans, Watson will end up with the Browns on a five-year, $230 million guaranteed deal, according to Schefter. His contract sets a new record for the highest guaranteed contract in the NFL.

In securing Watson, the Browns are trading three first-round picks and two additional picks for the quarterback, sources told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. In return, in addition to Watson, Cleveland earns a fifth-round NFL draft pick in the deal.

A grand jury recently returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against Watson, and the prosecutor’s office said it concluded the criminal proceedings against him in Harris County. But the quarterback’s legal troubles are not over—he still faces 22 active civil lawsuits filed against him that allege sexual harassment and assault. The lawsuits contain graphic accounts that range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

The civil depositions are ongoing, and they began on the same day the grand jury convened. The quarterback reportedly invoked the Fifth Amendment during the first two depositions, but he reportedly answered questions under oath several days after the criminal proceedings concluded.

The NFL’s investigation into Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is still ongoing, and he could still face suspension. As the civil proceedings continue, here’s what has happened on and off the field since Watson’s last snap.

