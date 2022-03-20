Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Baker Mayfield, Mike Tyson and Buzz Williams on Today's SI Feed
Baker Mayfield, Mike Tyson and Buzz Williams on Today's SI Feed

Report: Baker Mayfield Had ‘No Intention’ of Playing for Browns in 2022

Before agreeing to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns were told they were out of the running for him. That didn’t stop them from pursuing the former Texans quarterback, and Baker Mayfield may be why.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was not planning on playing for Cleveland in 2022, going as far as to sit out minicamp and training camp until there was a trade.

After the report came out that Watson wouldn’t play in Cleveland, it was reported that Mayfield had requested a trade from the Browns. However, at the time, Cleveland said it was not going to honor Mayfield’s request and keep him on the roster instead. Had Cleveland not been able to land Watson, it would’ve probably led to a standoff between the team and Mayfield.

Things obviously changed when the team agreed to acquire Watson. Now, the Browns are expected to trade Mayfield since they already have his successor in place.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Mayfield has also made it clear he wants to play for the Colts, who are in the market for a new quarterback. However, the Seahawks, Saints and Panthers could all look into trading for the former No. 1 pick.

More Football Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27)
MLB

Report: Red Sox Sign Story to Six-Year, $140 Million Deal

The former Rockies shortstop is heading to the AL East.

By Madison Williams
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Play
NFL

Davante Adams Shares Heartfelt Message After Trade to Raiders

The wide receiver spent eight years playing for the Packers.

By Madison Williams
Mar 19, 2022; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Trey Cobb (13) celebrate with catcher Nick Meyer after winning the game against the Washington Nationals during spring training at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
Play
MLB

MLB Tests New Audio System to Prevent Sign Stealing

Depending on the spring training trial results, teams could use this as soon as this season.

By Tom Verducci
Coach K and Tom Izzo shake hands in 2015
Play
College Basketball

One Last Coach K–Tom Izzo Clash Is a Most Fitting Outcome

The similarities between their Duke and Michigan State programs run deep. Now, they’ll meet for a 16th and final time.

By Michael Rosenberg
USATSI_17935060
College Basketball

The ‘Drew Timme Effect’ Kicks in at Right Time for Gonzaga

From his halftime locker room speech to his bust-out second-half performance, the Gonzaga star kept the Bulldogs on track in the best game of the tourney so far.

By Greg Bishop
AP22079055461207
Play
College Basketball

Saint Peter’s Run Embodies the Best of the Big Dance

Where else in sports do you see what has unfolded over the first three days of the NCAA tournament?

By Kevin Sweeney
paige-bueckers-uconn-round of 32
Play
College Basketball

Bueckers Takes on Bigger Role As Women’s Tourney Enters Round of 32

By Ben Pickman
belmont wbb
Play
College Basketball

Belmont Plays Cinderella Again, Ousts No. 5 Oregon in Opener

The Bruins needed double overtime, but pulled of another NCAA women’s tournament upset in the first round.

By Associated Press