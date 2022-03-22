Skip to main content
Rams Seeking a ‘Win-Win Solution’ on Extending DT Aaron Donald’s Contract

The Rams secured a major piece of the star power that propelled the franchise to a Super Bowl LVI victory last month in re-signing quarterback Matthew Stafford to a four-year extension on Saturday. Now, Los Angeles general manager Les Snead will seek to seal the deal on the team’s All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

On Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Daily News, Snead says he has been in contact with Donald's agent and both parties are looking to secure a deal that keeps him with the Rams.

“We’re trying to come up with a win-win solution to reward Aaron [Donald] but still definitely be able to continue trying to compete as a team at the highest level,” Snead told reporters. “So, we’re in progress there.”

The 30-year-old averages $22.5 million on his six year, $135 million deal that runs through 2024. His deal is the highest among NFL defensive tackles. Snead's goal is to provide Donald with a sizable raise while also managing the team's funds to allow for additional offseason needs.

So far, Los Angeles has been able to follow that trend. In extending Stafford with a four-year extension worth $160 million through 2026, it benefitted the Rams from a salary cap perspective. While Stafford re-signed with the franchise, others did not.

Former Rams outside linebacker Von Miller took his talents to Buffalo and Snead—along with Rams coach Sean McVay—made the decision to trade Robert Woods and to release Johnny Hekker on Saturday. In doing so, it opened up more space for Donald’s deal, even with the Rams recent signing of wide receiver Allen Robinson. 

Since winning the Super Bowl, Donald has contemplated retirement as he wants to spend more time with his kids and his wife. While Snead and Los Angeles have not struck a deal with Donald yet, the franchise believes that the eight-time Pro Bowler will be back in a Rams’ uniform next season. 

