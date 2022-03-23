The Rams could be adding star linebacker Bobby Wagner in the coming days, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Wagner will reportedly be visiting with the Rams as the two sides explore a deal.

Wagner could be joining an all-star defensive unit in Los Angeles that includes three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and five-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey.Donald has yet to confirm if he will be returning to the Rams next season.

The six-time All Pro was released by the Seahawks on March 8 after 10 seasons with Seattle. Wagner said he was not made aware of the release ahead of time.

