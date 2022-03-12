Skip to main content
Bobby Wagner Claims Seahawks Didn’t Tell Him He Was Being Released

Bobby Wagner’s release from the Seahawks earlier this week closed the book on the All-Pro linebacker’s legendary run in Seattle.

The news, which was first reported by ESPN, came as a shock to those who thought Wagner, 31, would end his career as a Seahawk. Apparently, the 12s weren’t the only ones caught off guard by his release.

According to Wagner himself, the organization he called home for a decade did not inform him that he would not return for the 2022 season.

“Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back,” he tweeted Friday morning.

Wagner’s release came on the same day that the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos, giving Seahawks fans little time to react to the end of one the most successful eras in franchise history.

As of Friday afternoon, the club has not commented on Wagner’s claim.

Fans still attempting to process Seattle’s treatment of its now-former star may be interested to hear that another is preparing to make a run for his services.

Wagner has reportedly been in contact with the Cowboys, and the team has expressed its interest in bringing him aboard, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

While the two sides have not formally discussed a deal, Dallas is expected to keep in touch with Wagner over the next few days, per Werder. The Cowboys recently created roughly $22 million in cap space after restructuring the deals of Dak Prescott and Zack Martin.

Wagner previously played under Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn during Quinn’s two seasons as Seattle’s DC from 2013-14. The pair won a ring in 2014 when the Seahawks defeated the Broncos, 43-8, in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Given Wagner’s background and pedigree, a hypothetical linebacker tandem featuring the future Hall of Famer and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and DPOY runner-up Micah Parsons would surely cause problems in the NFC East and, potentially, beyond. 

Over the course of his 10 NFL seasons, Wagner earned eight All-Pro (six first-team) and Pro Bowl selections, as well as a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

