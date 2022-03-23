Former Bears safety Deon Bush just signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs and couldn’t help but reach out to the team’s fan base on Twitter. The wide-eyed 28-year-old was clearly excited to engage with some new sports fans. But he unintentionally walked in on them during one of the roughest days in recent memory.

In a hilarious sequence, Bush tweeted, “What’s up Chiefs Kingdom!!” and was flooded with some not-so-positive feedback immediately following reports that the team traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. Not too long after, he simply tweeted, “My bad ya’ll, I’ll hit ya’ll back later.”

The walking emojis are an accurate depiction of a person who just walked into the wrong room at the wrong time saying the wrong thing. Chiefs Twitter was stilly angrily grieving over losing one of the best players in the NFL, and Bush just so happened to be the only person who was on the Chiefs that was having a good day.

He’s no six-time Pro Bowler, but Bush logged two interceptions and 40 tackles in 2021. He joins a Kansas City secondary that is expected to lose star safety Tyrann Mathieu any day now to free agency.

