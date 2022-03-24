Tyreek Hill was traded in a blockbuster deal to the Dolphins on Wednesday after extension talks with Chiefs fell apart. However, it appears that Kansas City may have never had a chance to re-sign the star wide receiver given his demands.

Hill was looking for a bigger contract than Davante Adams’s massive deal with the Raiders that was done just days before, according to NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha. If the Chiefs couldn’t give him that, he had no interest in staying with the team and didn’t want to give them a discount.

This put the Chiefs in a difficult position, having to already pay quarterback Patrick Mahomes record-breaking money annually for the monster 10-year extension worth up to $503 million he signed in 2020.

Kansas City was concerned that Hill not getting an extension would have been a distraction for the team, so they elected to deal him to Las Vegas, per Chadiha. As a result, Hill is now the highest-paid receiver in NFL history and the Chiefs got two picks in this year’s draft.

In the end, Hill’s deal is worth $120 million over four years with $72.2 million guaranteed. Meanwhile, Adams’s new deal with the Raiders is worth $141.25 million over five years. Hill’s contract offers him slightly more annually.

Despite Hill being drafted by the Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl there and playing with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, Hill reportedly wanted the deal more than anything. He now joins an up-and-coming Miami offense chock full of young talent.

