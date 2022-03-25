The Ravens are reportedly in the mix to land free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Wagner visited Baltimore on Friday and the team has high interest in the eight-time Pro Bowler. He visited the Rams this week and there was mutual interest between Wagner and Los Angeles as well, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The six-time All Pro linebacker has also been in contact with the Cowboys this offseason. The Seahawks released the All-Pro linebacker on March 8 after 10 seasons with the franchise. However, Wagner wasn’t made aware that he would be released prior to it happening.

Seattle drafted Wagner with the No. 47 pick in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. In the 2021 season, he finished with 93 solo tackles, one forced fumble and one sack.

Wagner has recorded 1,383 career tackles, which leads Seattle’s all-time list by close to 400. He also leads the NFL in tackles by more than 150 since the Seahawks drafted him out of Utah State.

