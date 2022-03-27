The Steelers added Mitch Trubisky to their QB room this offseason, but the move is not expected to alter the team’s draft plans, according to general manager Kevin Colbert.

The longtime GM confirmed Pittsburgh’s willingness to keep an open mind throughout the draft process while speaking to reporters during the NFL owners meetings on Sunday. Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin have already attended seven day pro days, and they are expected to be in attendance for North Carolina QB Sam Howell’s pro day on Monday.

“Anything we did in free agency will not preempt us from taking another player at any of those positions,” Colbert said, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s why coach and I have been casting a pretty big net throughout this process.”

The Steelers have been commonly linked to Pittsburgh prospect and hometown kid Kenny Pickett, but the team has also reportedly expressed interest in Liberty’s Malik Willis and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral.

Trubisky, 27, signed a two-year, $14.285 million contract with Pittsburgh after spending a year as a backup with the Bills. The move signaled a possible return to the starting lineup for the former No. 2 pick, but Colbert’s comments suggest the competition remains open between Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and a possible incoming draft pick.

With Colbert set to leave the organization following the 2022 NFL Draft, the GM is doing his due diligence in an effort to help the team fill the void created by the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger in January.

“We’ve been at the top quarterback pro days because, for the first time in a long time, that may be a position we have to address,” Colbert said. “When we’ve had the luxury of a Hall of Fame quarterback at our disposal, we may not have attended those types of pro days.



“Is that saying we’re taking one? Possibly. We just want to make sure we’re covered with that class.”

