Report: Chiefs Interested in Adding James Bradberry, Stephon Gilmore

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reports the Chiefs are interested in trading for Giants cornerback James Bradberry or signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

After trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, Kansas City opened up some cap space that they can spend elsewhere. Part of that room went to the Marquez Valdes-Scantling acquisition, but the team still has over $20 million in cap space remaining, per Over The Cap.

The Giants have reportedly been trying to trade Bradberry for the past month in an attempt to clear cap space. New York signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in 2020, and he is set to make over $13 million with a $21 million cap hit in 2022.

Bradberry had another solid season for the Giants in 2021, playing in all 17 games and totaling 47 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Gilmore is a free agent after spending last year with the Panthers. He just finished a five-year, $65 million deal he initially signed with the Patriots, but he is still just 31 despite already being in the NFL for 10 years.

Gilmore spent the 2021 season battling injuries after New England traded him to Carolina. He played in just eight games, but totaled 16 tackles and two interceptions in that span.

Kansas City could be looking to add to their secondary after their division rivals improved their passing games. The Broncos brought in quarterback Russell Wilson, while the Raiders added wide receiver Davante Adams to their offense.

