While talking to reporters in Florida during the league’s annual meeting, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent admitted that referees missed a taunting penalty on Tyreek Hill against the Bills this past postseason. Hill threw up the peace sign on his way to a critical fourth-quarter touchdown while with the Chiefs.

“Tyreek was one that was missed,” he said when addressing missed taunting calls. “That was a missed call, should’ve been called.”

Hill has thrown up the peace sign several times in the past to taunt defenders before he walks in the end zone, but has never been flagged for it. After the loss, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott was asked about the taunt but elected to not get into it when asked by NFL Network’s Kim Jones.

“I appreciate you asking that, Kim,” McDermott said. “You’re very observant, but I’m not going to go any further.”

The new Dolphins receiver will have to be on his toes going further. It sounds like officials will specifically be instructed to flag such a gesture.

