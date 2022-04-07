Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Brother of Browns Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Found Dead in Virginia

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has returned from Africa following the death of his older brother.

Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker at William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house in Hampton, Virginia, on Tuesday. Police are investigating the 23-year-old’s death as a possible homicide.

According to a release from Hampton Police, officers and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue found Joshua’s body inside the residence as well as evidence of a fire inside the home.

Drew Barker, a former high school teammate of Joshua’s, said the Owusu-Koaramoah brothers, who were raised by a single mother and played sports together, were incredibly close.

“I don’t know of anyone who would be closer than those two,” Barker told AP. “And if Josh wasn’t at (a Browns game), he was watching it on TV or sending in prayers before the game and talking to him after the game.”

The brothers grew up immersed in sports, competitive but also supportive.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“When we were kids, if you ever saw Josh, you would turn your head 360 and you would see Jeremiah somewhere—they were always together,” Barker said. “They were never not sticking together. They always played every sport together. (With) basketball, they were like a dynamic duo on the court. And then you had them on the football field: One on one side and one on the other.”

“They were literally thick as thieves in the sense of sticking together and having each other’s back. They were best friends as well.”

Joshua Owusu-Koramoah, who played college ball from 2016-18, was remembered by his coach.

“Joshua was an outstanding young man from a tremendous family,” William & Mary’s Mike London said. “He was a person of deep faith who was committed to helping others – and was always a positive force in his time around our football program. His tragic loss will be felt by many throughout both the William & Mary and Hampton communities.”

A second-round pick by Cleveland last year, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had traveled to Ghana to help host a youth football camp. The 22-year-old former Notre Dame standout is of Ghanaian descent.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has spent part of this offseason in Northeast Ohio. On March 23, he attended the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards with teammate Greg Newsome II.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah established himself as one of Cleveland’s core defensive players with a strong rookie season. He played 14 games and started 10.

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to the media before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida, in preparation for their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 24.
Play
NFL

Flores Claims Texans ‘Retaliated,’ Adds Team to Lawsuit

The racial discrimination class action now includes two former coaches plus Flores suing the league and six teams.

By Madeline Coleman
Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the AFC championship game.
NFL

Report: Eagles Hold Virtual Visit With Safety Tyrann Mathieu

The Honey Badger met virtually with Philadelphia on Thursday.

By Wilton Jackson
mike-mularkey-brian-flores-steve-wilks
Play
NFL

Brian Flores’s Claims Against the NFL Are Growing More Powerful

Additional allegations made by Steve Wilks and Ray Horton mean the NFL must address its issues instead of sweeping things under the rug.

By Conor Orr
Dimitri-Payet-Goal-Marseille
Soccer

Dimitri Payet Scores Amazing Goal for Marseille in UECL

The forward scored a rocket off a corner kick for one of the highlights of the season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Max Scherzer throwing a pitch for the Mets.
MLB

Max Scherzer Says He Will Pitch Friday Against Nats

He won’t play Opening Day due to a hamstring injury, but will make his season debut the next day.

By Joseph Salvador
garrett-wilson
Play
Betting

Drake London, Garrett Wilson Listed as Favorites to be First Wide Receivers Drafted

The USC and Ohio State playmakers are expected to be the first wide receivers off the board during the NFL Draft in April.

By Frankie Taddeo
Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) hits a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers
MLB

Nico Hoerner Hits First Home Run of 2022 Season

The home run was hit off reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.

By Madison Williams
The reintroduction of Thad Matta
Play
College Basketball

Butler’s Thad Matta Addresses ‘Elephant in the Room’

Health issues played a role in his departure from Ohio State in 2017.

By Madison Williams