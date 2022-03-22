Baker Mayfield’s camp has reportedly had preliminary discussions with the Seahawks and the Panthers, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported on Tuesday.

Though a departure from the Browns is imminent, there is no timetable set for a trade involving the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, per Howe. Mayfield initially said he wanted to be traded to the Colts. However, Indianapolis acquired Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan for a third round pick, making the option unviable for Mayfield.

Mayfield is left in the aftermath of the blockbuster trade involving the Browns and Texans that brought quarterback Deshaun Watson to Cleveland on March 18. Since the trade, the Browns have allowed the former Oklahoma standout to search for a trade partner.



The Watson acquisition followed days of drama involving Mayfield and the Browns. During their pursuit of Watson, Mayfield posted a letter to social media on March 15 thanking Cleveland and their fans on the same day the franchise met with the former Texans’ quarterback. The next day, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said the Browns were looking for “an adult” to fill the quarterback role, signaling that a breakup was imminent.

A day before the Watson trade, Cleveland was told they were out of the running for the former Texans quarterback. Mayfield then requested a trade from the Browns, a request Cleveland was not willing to accommodate. Following the Watson deal, it was reported that Mayfield had “no intention” on playing with the Browns in the 2022 season, even looking to sit out of minicamp and training camp until he was traded.

With their divorce seemingly finalized, The MMQB‘s Albert Breer reported that the Browns are seeking a first round pick in exchange for Mayfield. The Browns quarterback is on a team-friendly fifth-year option and is set to earn $18.8 million entering 2022.

Mayfield has been with the Browns since he was drafted No. 1 in the 2018 draft. In 2020, the former Oklahoma walk-on led Cleveland to an 11–5 season, ending an 18-year playoff drought and taking the once-ailing franchise to the divisional playoff round.

Mayfield endured a torn labrum in his non-throwing left shoulder in Week 2 of the 2021 season. He also battled through left foot soreness and a right knee contusion throughout the season. Mayfield did not play in the last game of the season and underwent shoulder injury in the off-season.



Mayfield threw for 3,010 yards on 253 passes, tallying 17 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season.

