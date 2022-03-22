Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
The Browns Are Keeping the Price High for Baker Mayfield
The Browns Are Keeping the Price High for Baker Mayfield

Report: Baker Mayfield’s Camp Has Preliminary Discussions With Seahawks, Panthers

Baker Mayfield’s camp has reportedly had preliminary discussions with the Seahawks and the Panthers, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported on Tuesday.

Though a departure from the Browns is imminent, there is no timetable set for a trade involving the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, per Howe. Mayfield initially said he wanted to be traded to the Colts. However, Indianapolis acquired Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan for a third round pick, making the option unviable for Mayfield.

Mayfield is left in the aftermath of the blockbuster trade involving the Browns and Texans that brought quarterback Deshaun Watson to Cleveland on March 18. Since the trade, the Browns have allowed the former Oklahoma standout to search for a trade partner.

The Watson acquisition followed days of drama involving Mayfield and the Browns. During their pursuit of Watson, Mayfield posted a letter to social media on March 15 thanking Cleveland and their fans on the same day the franchise met with the former Texans’ quarterback. The next day, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said the Browns were looking for “an adult” to fill the quarterback role, signaling that a breakup was imminent.

A day before the Watson trade, Cleveland was told they were out of the running for the former Texans quarterback. Mayfield then requested a trade from the Browns, a request Cleveland was not willing to accommodate. Following the Watson deal, it was reported that Mayfield had “no intention” on playing with the Browns in the 2022 season, even looking to sit out of minicamp and training camp until he was traded.

With their divorce seemingly finalized, The MMQB‘s Albert Breer reported that the Browns are seeking a first round pick in exchange for Mayfield. The Browns quarterback is on a team-friendly fifth-year option and is set to earn $18.8 million entering 2022.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Mayfield has been with the Browns since he was drafted No. 1 in the 2018 draft. In 2020, the former Oklahoma walk-on led Cleveland to an 11–5 season, ending an 18-year playoff drought and taking the once-ailing franchise to the divisional playoff round.

Mayfield endured a torn labrum in his non-throwing left shoulder in Week 2 of the 2021 season. He also battled through left foot soreness and a right knee contusion throughout the season. Mayfield did not play in the last game of the season and underwent shoulder injury in the off-season.

Mayfield threw for 3,010 yards on 253 passes, tallying 17 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard
Play
College Basketball

March Madness Predictions: Repicking Our Men’s Brackets

Now that the Sweet 16 is set, who do we see going to the Final Four?

By SI Staff
Ryan Day speaks to the media following a spring football practice.
Play
Extra Mustard

Ryan Day Asked Whether He’s Heard of Aaron Donald

He fared better than his predecessor.

By Zach Koons
NCAA logo on a basketball court
College

NCPA Files Civil Rights Complaint in Next Pay-to-Play Step

The National College Players Association asserts that Division I schools are violating Black students’ civil rights by colluding to cap athlete compensation.

By Ross Dellenger
al-kirk-troy-joe
Play
Extra Mustard

Answering Questions, Sharing Thoughts on the Recent NFL Broadcasting Upheaval

Fallout from Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman being on the move

By Jimmy Traina
Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Report: Colts Didn’t Pursue Garoppolo Due to Shoulder Injury

The 49ers are still looking for a trade partner for their starting quarterback.

By Joseph Salvador
Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels on air during a game between the Eagles and Rams.
Extra Mustard

Cris Collinsworth Posts Tribute to Al Michaels on Twitter

The color commenter said goodbye to his NBC broadcast partner in the best way possible.

By Zach Koons
Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; American League first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays (27) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the National League during the third inning during the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field.
Play
Fantasy

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Freddie Freeman Are Top First Basemen Based on Fantasy ADP

Here's a look at where top-tier first basemen are going in fantasy drafts and which second-tier players could provide sleeper value.

By Shawn Childs
wcq-draw
Soccer

FIFA Confirms 2022 World Cup Draw Procedure

The groups will be set on April 1—even though qualifying playoffs for the final places in Qatar won’t all be finished.

By Andrew Gastelum