Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies After Being Hit By a Vehicle
Dwayne Haskins’s Wife, Kalabrya, Issues Statement on Husband’s Death

Dwayne Haskins’s wife, Kalabrya, released a statement on Wednesday for the first time since her husband’s death over the weekend.

Haskins was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday morning in in Fort Lauderdale, near where he was training with some of his Steelers teammates. He was 24. 

In the statement released by Steelers communications director Burt Lauten, Kalabrya Haskins expressed how grateful she was for the outpouring of support that she and her family have received over the last few days.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during the arduous time of loss,” Haskins wrote. “The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated.

“The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as a husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts. I am truly grateful to everyone who has been by our side as we mourn his untimely passing. Our family implores for your continued prayers, yet continued privacy as we painfully grieve.

“My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers nation for eternity!”

Kalabrya also revealed that the Haskins family will be holding a celebration of Dwayne’s life for friends, family, teammates and coaches at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday, April 22.

