Report: Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph is a Person of Interest in Fatal Shooting
Cowboys, Kelvin Joseph’s Attorney Issue Statements Regarding March Shooting in Dallas

The Cowboys and the attorney of cornerback Kelvin Joseph issued statements Friday after a report emerged linking the 22-year-old to a fatal shooting that took place in Dallas last month.

Dallas police are investigating the death of 20-year-old Cameron Ray, who was killed on March 18. According to The Dallas Morning NewsJoseph was reportedly seen on video confronting Ray and a group of friends along with five other suspects at the scene of the crime, though none of the group has been officially identified.

Joseph has previously said he was present at the scene but claims he was not involved with the shooting, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. According to the paper’s report, he is being considered a “person of interest.”

Joseph’s attorney Barry Sorrels spoke with the News, reiterating his client’s claim of being at the scene and added that Joseph was unarmed and did not kill Ray.

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Sorrels said. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.

“Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.”

The Cowboys, who drafted Joseph in the second round in 2021, later confirmed the organization is aware of the situation and has contacted the league office regarding the matter.

“The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18,” the team said. “First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”

A former standout at LSU and Kentucky, Joseph recorded 16 tackles in 10 games played during his rookie season.

Dallas Cowboys
