Report: Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph is a Person of Interest in Fatal Shooting
Report: Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph is a Person of Interest in Fatal Shooting

Dallas Police Arrest Two Men in Shooting After Questioning Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph

Dallas police made two arrests late Friday in regards to a fatal shooting that took place in March in the Lower Greenville section of the city. Police arrested Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, of Baton Rouge, La., in the death of 20-year-old Cameron Ray on March 18. 

WFAA-TV in Dallas reported on Saturday that both Jones and English face a murder charge and were placed in the Dallas County jail. Jones’s bond was reportedly set at $250,000 while English has not been given a bond.

Dallas police believe that the two men were the shooters in Ray's death, according to a release from the police received by WFAA-TV.

The arrests come a day after police questioned Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph as part of the investigation into Ray’s death. Joseph, a second-round pick by Dallas in 2021, was reportedly seen on video footage the night of Ray’s death, according to The Dallas Morning News, and his attorney has confirmed that he shared a vehicle from which the gunshots were fired. The Dallas cornerback has not been publicly identified by authorities, though on Friday the Fort Worth-Star Telegram reported that he is considered a “person of interest” in the case. 

Ray got into a confrontation with a group near the intersection of Greenville and Martel avenues, according to the updated release from the police. After the confrontation was broken up, suspects from the group jumped into a black SUV. As Ray and his friends walked away, gunshots were fired from inside the black SUV that struck Ray, according to the release

SI Recommends

Ray was taken to the hospital where he later died. Joseph was initially connected with the group based on images of a person wearing a “YKDV” necklace. Joseph’s rap name is “YKDV Bossman Fat,” which he also uses on social media.

Barry Sorrels, Joseph’s attorney, spoke with The News, saying that his client was unarmed at the scene and did not kill Ray.

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Sorrels said. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.”

Dallas released a statement about Joseph concerning the ongoing investigation on Friday. “The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18,” the team said.

Joseph appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys last season, finishing with 16 tackles. 

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

