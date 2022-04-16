49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel took to Instagram Live on Friday to answer questions from fans and open up about some hateful messages he’s received this offseason.

“All y’all fans in the DMs sending death threats and racial stuff … that don’t bother me, it don’t,” Samuel said with a smile on his face during an Instagram Live video on his personal page.

“Y’all were the same ones ‘hoorah-ing’ and ‘go Deebo-ing’ and now y’all wanna send death threats and racial stuff … it don’t bother me…”

Samuel just finished up his third season in the NFL, and 2021 was his most productive year yet. The star receiver hauled in 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, all the while racking up 365 yards and eight more scores on the ground.

He emerged as a true home run threat in the 49ers offense, averaging 18.2 yards per reception en route to a first-team All-Pro selection for the first time in his career.

Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and is in line for a sizable payday, either from the 49ers or elsewhere in free agency before the 2023 season.

