Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

49ers’ Deebo Samuel Reveals He Has Received Racist Messages, Death Threats

49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel took to Instagram Live on Friday to answer questions from fans and open up about some hateful messages he’s received this offseason.

“All y’all fans in the DMs sending death threats and racial stuff … that don’t bother me, it don’t,” Samuel said with a smile on his face during an Instagram Live video on his personal page.

“Y’all were the same ones ‘hoorah-ing’ and ‘go Deebo-ing’ and now y’all wanna send death threats and racial stuff … it don’t bother me…”

Samuel just finished up his third season in the NFL, and 2021 was his most productive year yet. The star receiver hauled in 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, all the while racking up 365 yards and eight more scores on the ground. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He emerged as a true home run threat in the 49ers offense, averaging 18.2 yards per reception en route to a first-team All-Pro selection for the first time in his career.

Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and is in line for a sizable payday, either from the 49ers or elsewhere in free agency before the 2023 season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Suns owner Robert Sarver
Play
NBA

Suns Owner Sarver Retiring as Bank Exec Amid NBA Probe

The executive has been under league investigation amid allegations of racism and misogyny.

By Mike McDaniel
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA

Trae Young’s Second-Half Surge Leads Hawks to Playoff Berth

Behind 32 points from Young in the second half, the Hawks defeated the Cavaliers in the final East play-in game to advance to the playoffs.

By Mike McDaniel
Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Actor Tom Hanks holds Wilson the volleyball from his film Cast Away before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field. Hanks threw out the first pitch.
Extra Mustard

Tom Hanks Brings Out ‘Wilson’ for Guardians First Pitch

The actor threw out the first pitch at Friday night’s game between the Guardians and Giants, and brought the famed volleyball from his legendary film, Castaway.

By Mike McDaniel
Aug 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) is hit by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kylie Fitts (49) during the first half of a preseason game at State Farm Stadium.
NFL

Cardinals LB Kylie Fitts Retires, Citing Concussions

The 2018 sixth-round pick announced his retirement on Friday, citing his recurring concussions.

By Mike McDaniel
Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during pregame warmups against the Washington Football Team at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Robby Anderson Not A Fan of Possible Baker Trade to Panthers

Carolina has been mentioned as a possible destination for the disgruntled Browns QB.

By Jelani Scott
Florida QB Anthony Richardson stiff-arms a defender
College Football

Report: Florida QB Anthony Richardson Stopped for Driving 105 MPH

The presumed starting quarterback for the Gators will attend a mandatory court hearing in May.

By Mike McDaniel
FL network broadcaster Melissa Stark interviews Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) after a game vs. the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Media

Report: NBC Tabs Melissa Stark As New ‘SNF’ Reporter

Stark will replace longtime sideline correspondent Michele Tafoya, who left the network to pursue a career in politics.

By Jelani Scott
Baker Mayfield looking to pass against the Steelers.
Play
NFL

Mayfield Thinks USC, Oklahoma Made Good Coaching Hires

The NFL quarterback says both programs will benefit from their recent coaching hires.

By Wilton Jackson