LeBron and the Lakers, Stefon Diggs and the Atlanta Braves on Today's SI Feed
LeBron and the Lakers, Stefon Diggs and the Atlanta Braves on Today's SI Feed

Deebo Samuel Unfollows 49ers on Instagram, Changes Profile Picture

In today’s NFL, passive-aggressive social media moves aren’t exactly uncommon. And on Thursday, it was noticed that 49ers star Deebo Samuel may be unhappy in his current situation. 

Pat McAfee pointed out that Samuel unfollowed his team on Instagram, something Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did before making it clear he wasn’t happy with his team during contract extension talks. But after McAfee pointed this out, Samuel removed the profile picture of himself in a San Francisco uniform and left the space blank. 

Of course, this all could all be nothing. But both actions point towards Samuel subtly indicating he could be unhappy due to the lack of his own contract extension. Samuel is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023, but he hasn’t come to terms on a new deal with the 49ers after a first-team All-Pro selection this past season. 

Samuel finished 2021 with 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns in his 16 games played. He’s undoubtedly one of the best players at his position, and several other wideouts have cashed in on record-breaking deals this offseason. 

Tyreek Hill was traded to the Dolphins and given an extension worth $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed over four years, making him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history. Davante Adams was dealt to the Raiders and he got a new deal worth $141.25 million over five years, averaging $28.25 million a season. And Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs signed a four-year extension worth up to $104 million, with $70 million guaranteed on Thursday. Samuel is certainly worth similar money, and this may have been him gently reminding the 49ers that he’s not to be played with. 

More NFL Coverage: 

• Washington Commanders Deny Ticketing Revenue Impropriety
• Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings
• Tyrann Mathieu on the Saints: ‘It Would be Good to Go Back Home and Help Them Win’
• All 49ers: Could the 49ers Trade Jimmy Garoppolo During the NFL Draft?

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers 

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

