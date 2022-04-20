Skip to main content
NFL
Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies After Being Hit By a Vehicle
Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies After Being Hit By a Vehicle

Audio of 911 Calls Indicate Dwayne Haskins Was Walking on Highway to Get Gas Before Death

Audio of 911 calls from Dwayne Haskins’s wife and a witness at the scene of the incident revealed that the quarterback was walking on the highway to get gas shortly before his death earlier this month in South Florida.

In a recording of a 911 call from Kalabrya Haskins, she tells the operator that her husband was stranded on the side of a highway and had to walk to get gas. She clarified that she was at her home in Pittsburgh when he had called her to let her know of his situation and that he planned to call her again once he arrived back at his car.

After unsuccessfully attempting to get in touch with him, Kalabrya Haskins decided to call 911 and provide his location.

“I just want somebody to go to the area to see if his car’s there, see if he’s O.K., if anything happened to him. … That’s just not like him to not call me back and for his phone to go dead. He was stranded by himself. He was walking, though,” Kalabrya Haskins says in the recording released on Twitter by South Florida media personality Andy Slater.

After a few moments, the operator responds to her and tells her not to panic before revealing that there was a report of an incident on the highway that Kalabrya Haskins described. The operator was unable to confirm an identity on the call.

In a series of two other recordings obtained by Slater, a distressed witness called 911 to describe the scene of the incident.

“There was a man hit in front of me. I was traveling on the road, and I saw a dump truck hit the man,” the witness said.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed Dwayne Haskins’s death on April 9. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was walking on a “limited access facility for unknown reasons” at 6:37 a.m. and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when he was struck by a dump truck. 

Dwayne Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 24. 

A traffic homicide investigation was opened at the time, per 7 News WSVN in Miami, but additional information about the details of the investigation have not been made public.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh, followed by a full service from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Friends, family, coaches and teammates are expected to attend, according to Kalabrya Haskins.

