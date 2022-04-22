Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

NFL Plans First Christmas Day Triple Header of Games in 2022 Season

NFL fans, get ready for a football-filled Christmas Day in the 2022 season. Mike North, the league’s vice president of broadcasting, told WGR 550 SportsRadio in Buffalo on Friday that the NFL will have its first triple header on the holiday, which falls on a Sunday this winter.

The league will have one game in the afternoon on CBS, one game in the afternoon on Fox followed by its regularly scheduled Sunday night game on NBC. “Christmas, when it falls on an NFL game day, we’ve had a lot of success there, all due respect to our friends at the NBA,” North told WGR’s Sal Capaccio.

While it marks the NFL’s first triple header on Christmas, a majority of the games throughout the weekend will remain on Dec. 24, including a Christmas Eve night game on NFL Network. 

In talking to Capaccio, North discussed the the success of the Vikings–Saints game in 2020 and the Browns–Packers and Colts–Cardinals games last season.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In 2020, Fox Sports reported that the Vikings–Saints game had 20.1 million viewers on both FOX and NFL Network platforms, making it the most watched Christmas Day telecast of any kind since 2016

Looking beyond the 22 campaign, the NFL plans to play two to three games on Christmas Day, which falls on a Monday, in 2023. However, playing games on the holiday in 2024 remains up in the air because Christmas falls on a Wednesday. 

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 12.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Bucs, Tom Brady Restructure Contract, Create Cap Space

The quarterback is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

By Jelani Scott
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke on the sidelines before the start of Sunday's game against the Colts. Fans upset over team owner Shad Khan's decision to retain Baalke after the firing of head coach Urban Meyer and were encouraged to show up to the game wearing clown costumes in protest. Sunday's game against the Colts. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida for the Jaguars final game of the season Sunday, January 9, 2022.
NFL

Trent Baalke on Jags’ No. 1 Pick: ‘Work in Progress’

The Jaguars general manager said there are a lot of top tier prospects “valued very similar” in this year's draft.

By Wilton Jackson
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and head coach James Borrego talk during a time out.
Play
NBA

Hornets Fire Coach James Borrego

He failed to make the playoffs in four seasons in Charlotte.

By Dan Lyons
FILE - San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel told ESPN that he has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers as the two sides have been unable to negotiate a long-term deal for one of the league’s top playmakers. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
NFL

Report: Packers Mentioned in Early Deebo Samuel Trade Talks

The 49ers All-Pro reportedly requested a trade earlier this week, and three teams are reportedly interested.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Simmons ‘Very Hopeful’ He’ll Be Cleared During Nets-Celtics

The three-time All-Star, who last played in June 2021, has been with the Nets since Feb. 10.

By Jelani Scott
Kenny Pickett fakes a slide before running for a Pitt touchdown vs. Wake Forest in ACC Championship.
College Football

NCAA Approves Kenny Pickett ‘Fake Slide’ Rule

The panel also made other changes to the targeting appeals process, blocking below the waist and defensive holding.

By Wilton Jackson
Sep 25, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade reacts following her TKO victory against Cynthia Calvillo during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena.
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Betting Advice: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

Bets and analysis for UFC Fight Night, headlined by betting favorite Jessica Andrade fighting Amanda Lemos.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson gestures after hitting a three-point basket during the second half of Game 3 of the team’s first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.
Play
NBA

Warriors Set Playoff Record In Game 3 Win vs. Nuggets

Golden State now has a commanding 3–0 first-round series lead.

By Jelani Scott