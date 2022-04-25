All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel sent shockwaves throughout the league when he reportedly requested to be traded by the 49ers last week. On Monday, general manager John Lynch addressed the trade rumors publicly for the first time, and though he declined to get into specifics, the takeaway was clear: He has no intention of shipping away his team’s best player.

“You just don’t let guys like that walk,” Lynch said per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I can’t envision a scenario where we would.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Samuel requested a trade over a week ago. Money is not the root of his demand, but Samuel does have an issue with how he’s utilized with San Francisco. The two sides have not made progress toward a contract extension as Samuel enters the final year of his current deal.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2021, hauling in 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six scores while leading the league in yards per reception (18.2). He was also featured heavily in San Francisco’s rushing attack, logging 365 yards on 59 carries with eight touchdowns.

The Jets, Lions and Packers have reportedly emerged as potential landing spots should the 49ers decide to acquiesce on Samuel’s trade request. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler speculated that any prospective deal would require at least a first-round draft pick and a commitment of over $20 million per year.

More NFL Coverage:

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers