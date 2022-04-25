Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

John Lynch: 49ers ‘Can’t Envision’ Wanting to Trade Deebo Samuel

All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel sent shockwaves throughout the league when he reportedly requested to be traded by the 49ers last week. On Monday, general manager John Lynch addressed the trade rumors publicly for the first time, and though he declined to get into specifics, the takeaway was clear: He has no intention of shipping away his team’s best player.

“You just don’t let guys like that walk,” Lynch said per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I can’t envision a scenario where we would.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Samuel requested a trade over a week ago. Money is not the root of his demand, but Samuel does have an issue with how he’s utilized with San Francisco. The two sides have not made progress toward a contract extension as Samuel enters the final year of his current deal.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 26-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2021, hauling in 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six scores while leading the league in yards per reception (18.2). He was also featured heavily in San Francisco’s rushing attack, logging 365 yards on 59 carries with eight touchdowns.

The Jets, Lions and Packers have reportedly emerged as potential landing spots should the 49ers decide to acquiesce on Samuel’s trade request. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler speculated that any prospective deal would require at least a first-round draft pick and a commitment of over $20 million per year.

More NFL Coverage:

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers 

Breaking
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Tom Brady Says He Thinks He Could Play Until 50, But He Won’t

The 44-year-old doesn’t think he’ll play into his 50s because not only does it require dedication from him, but also from his family.

By Joseph Salvador
michael strahan
NFL

The Top Contenders for Fox’s Lead NFL Announcing Team, per Report

The network is looking to replace Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who departed for ESPN earlier this spring.

By Mike McDaniel
angel hernandez
Extra Mustard

Umpire Ángel Hernández Facing Criticism After Phillies-Brewers Game

Everybody’s favorite umpire had himself a banner performance on Sunday Night Baseball.

By Nick Selbe
Deebo Samuel attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Extra Mustard

Video of Deebo Samuel at Nightclub Goes Viral

Samuel didn't seem too happy to see 49ers fans declare he's staying put.

By Joseph Salvador
Deebo Samuel carries the football.
Extra Mustard

Deebo Samuel Says Jamal Adams Text Message Screenshots Are Fake

The 49ers receiver denied having any correspondence with the Seahawks safety since making his trade request.

By Zach Koons
evgeny rylov
Play
Olympics

Investigation Launched After Banned Russian Swimmer Competes in National Championships

Evgeny Rylov was banned for attending a rally in support of Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Associated Press
Seattle Mariners’ Jesse Winker, front right, is lifted by Ty France as he celebrates a win over Kansas City Royals in 12 innings of a baseball game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Seattle.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: The Mariners Crack the Top 10

Seattle’s offense has it on the rise, while the White Sox and Braves suffered the steepest declines.

By Will Laws
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. With Deshaun Watson due to arrive any day to take over as Cleveland’s franchise QB, Mayfield, who requested a trade last week after feeling betrayed by the Browns, is leaving. When and where he’s going is still to be determined.
Play
NFL

Report: Panthers Won’t Trade for Mayfield Before Draft

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that the Browns quarterback gets dealt before the NFL draft.

By Mike McDaniel